Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Her Big Sean Tattoo Amid Split Speculation

In the words of Jhene Aiko, "NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!"

Fans have been paying close attention to the 30-year-old songstress and her famous beau Big Sean's relationship status all year, particularly after a report surfaced alleging the rapper and Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger had allegedly "cozied up" at an Oscars after-party back in March.

However, he and Aiko, who started dating in 2016, both shot down the claims publicly. "Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho," she rebuffed on Twitter at the time. Then, in May, Aiko shared a snap of herself with her tattoo artist at work on her back, writing, "Realizing ALL things are temporary, I rejoice in this moment."

The image sent fans into a panic as some thought she was covering up the tattoo of Sean's face she unforgettably got on her arm.