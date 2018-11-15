The Hilarious Story of How Michelle Obama Tried to Escape the White House

Michelle Obama was so eager to celebrate the legalization of gay marriage with her fellow citizens that she tried to sneak out of the White House to join them.

The former First Lady made her comments on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the latest stop on her tour to promote her new memoir, Becoming.

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, effectively legalizing gay marriage. Crowds gathered to celebrate in public places across the country, including outside the White House, which was lit up in rainbow colors to show support to the LGBT community.

"When you're in the residence, there's so much bullet-proof glass that sometimes you don't hear what's going on outside," Obama said. "And we were having dinner and we were listen- we know there was a celebration happening but we didn't realize that thousands of people were gathering in front of the White House at that time to celebrate. And my staff was calling me, everybody was celebrating, people were crying, and I thought, I want to be in that. Also, we had worked to make sure that the White House was lit up in the LGBT colors. It was beautiful."