Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Poster Won't Let You Forget His Virginity

The roses are now in Colton Underwood's hands.
Longtime The Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed the brand-new art for The Bachelor season 23, the new season featuring Colton looking for love set to debut January 7, 2019. And the poster is here to remind you of one thing in particular: Colton says he's a virgin. The tagline reads, "What does he have to lose?" Get it?! The network also revealed a 30-second spot featuring Colton and lost of adorable dogs, really going for the sweet spot with it.
Colton appeared in season 14 of The Bachelorette and attempted to win Becca Kufrin's heart. He went on to appear in Bachelor in Paradise season five and rekindled things with Tia Booth, but the relationship didn't go anywhere.
"I'm very excited," Colton, who is a former NFL player, said on Good Morning America when his new gig was announced. "'Third time's a charm.' That's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for."
What's he looking for in a lady? He told Ellen DeGeneres he doesn't necessarily want it to be easy.
"I like to be challenged in a relationships," he said. "My motto for this season is to live in the moment. I'm going to be present and just enjoy myself and have fun. The other two shows, I had to deal with some situations. Now I just want to relax and have fun."
How did ABC land on Colton to be the next suitor? "Colton was by far the safest pick. He's a virgin and he works in non-profit. He screams wholesome, middle America," a source told E! News when the casting was announced. "I think, coming after Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk, producers were keen to pick someone whose intentions would be viewed as sincere. No one wants another questionably shady guy," the source added.
The Bachelor premieres January 7 on ABC.