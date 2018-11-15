What 10 Critics Think of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Warner Bros. Pictures' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—the second of five original adventures in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World—is premiering in theaters nationwide Friday.

At the end of the first movie, 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the dark and powerful wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA, thanks to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Grindelwald escaped custody, of course, and now he's using his followers to ensure pure-blood wizards will one day rule over all non-magical beings. To stop him, Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) turns to Newt, a former pupil.

The ensemble cast includes Isaura Barbé-Brown as Laurena Kama, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Brotis Jodorowsky as Nicolas Flamel, Cornell John as Arnold Guzman, Claudia Kim as Nagini, Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, Ezra Miller as Credence barebone, Ólafur Darri Òlafsson as Skender, Derek Riddell as Torquil Travers, Wolf Roth as Spielman, David Sakurai as Krall, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as Grimmson, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks and Victoria Yeates as Bunty. The film reunited director David Yates with Rowling a fifth time.

David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram served as producers on the darker fantasy film, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Tim Lewis and Rick Senat served as executive producers. With a runtime of 134 minutes, the movie is rated PG-13 for some sequences of fantasy action.

Here's what critics are saying about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: