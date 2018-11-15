How Mariah Carey's Glitter Album Finally Topped the iTunes Chart

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 7:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mariah Carey, Glitter

Virgin Records

Justice for Glitter has finally been served. 

It was nearly two decades ago that Mariah Carey's ill-fated film, Glitter, and accompanying album of the same name were released. As the story goes, the musical drama was a big flop, tanking at the box office and panned by critics. It was a difficult time for the star personally as she had been hospitalized for what was a described as a "physical and emotional breakdown" two months earlier. It was also a tragic time in the United States, as the film came out shortly after the September 11th terrorist attacks. 

In regard to the album, it was Carey's least commercially successful one at the time and peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart, a significant drop as compared with her previous top-ranking records. 

Thanks to her devoted fans, however, the album has since reemerged 17 years later at the top of a different chart—the iTunes chart. 

Photos

Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

Mariah Carey, Glitter

Glitter Productions

After launching a #JusticeforGlitter social media campaign, Carey's fans have been promoting and supporting the album all month and reaped the fruits of their musical labor this week when the album soared to number one. 

"I have to dedicate today's #tbt to Glitter, which is currently #1 on the iTunes albums chart, 17 years after its release and on the eve of my new album release! My fans are THE BEST," Carey wrote online on Thursday. 
"#JusticeForGlitter!! LET'S GO #CAUTION."

The campaign has also been running ahead of Carey's 15th studio album release, Caution, due out on Friday. 

Job well done, lambs!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Country Strong! Vote for the Best Dressed Artist at the 2018 CMA Awards

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Trisha Yearwood Was Nervous About Hearing Garth Brooks' New Song for the First Time

Shakira, Ozuna, J Balvin

2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

Elton John, Christmas Commercial

Elton John's Christmas Commercial Is an Emotional Experience

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's New Song "Cozy Little Christmas" Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman

How The Greatest Showman Defied Bad Reviews and an Even Worse Start to Become an Unlikely Cult Classic

J Balvin

Sharp Style, Smashing Records and Spreading Vibes: How J Balvin Made His Dreams a Reality

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.