Country Music Stars' "Mean Tweets" Are as Creative as They Are Cruel

In honor of the 2018 CMA Awards, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented the fourth edition of "Mean Tweets – Country Music Edition" last night. Host Jimmy Kimmel went all out for this version, as he asked Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Midland, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and Dan +Shay to be in the video.

For whatever reason, the themed tweets seemed to be more inventive than in previous installments. Take, for example, what @GrzliFantum wrote: "Jake Owen can lick a fat pimple covered d--k. And so can all you fake f--king 'country' people with your boots and flannels." @ReginaldSpears was equally creative with his tweet, telling his 3,923 Twitter followers, "I'd rather leave my pecker hanging out of my church pants than listen to an Old Dominion album."

Nearly all of the stars got a kick out of what they read.