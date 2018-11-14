Ali Oetjen Picks a Winner on The Bachelorette Finale—But Plays Coy About What Happened Next

Ali Oetjen isn't pulling a Honey Badger tonight.

The 32-year-old Bachelorette Australia star confirmed that she will definitely choose one of the two finalists—Taite Radley, 28, or Todd King, 26—on the Nov. 15 finale, but she left some confusion over what happens next.

During a Thursday appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Ali addressed speculation over new photos that show both Taite and Todd in Fiji where the new season of Bachelor in Paradise Australia is currently filming.

"There's so many rumours going around about the final two, we just saw them in Fiji together," Jackie probed. "What is that about?"

While Ali laughed, "I don't know!" she went on to say, "I can definitely tell you that I do pick someone."