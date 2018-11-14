Disney's Live-Action Dumbo Trailer Soars to New Heights

For nearly every cast member, working on Dumbo was a dream come true.

"Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop. I really was. I was so giddy. I had this sustained excitement during the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream and the cast was so lovely," Farrell, 42, told Entertainment Weekly in June, adding, "It's also nice to do something that my children can see."

Although this is Parker's movie debut, she knew what to expect, according to mom Thandie Newton. "She's been on endless sets," Newton said on This Morning in May. "It's not that she takes it for granted, but it's not a world that she feels she's not entitled to be in." As this was Parker's first film, Newton was "like a lioness" on set, "checking that everything is looked after."