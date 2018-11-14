Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Named Golden Globe Ambassador 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new Golden Globe Ambassador.

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Idris Elba's daughter Isan Elba will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador 2019.

"I feel honored to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," the 16-year-old shared in a press release. "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the annual party that usually including the big reveal was cancelled after the recent tragedies in California.

"Due to the recent mass shooting and wildfires that are currently taking place in California, the HFPA has decided to cancel the annual Golden Globe Awards season kick-off party tomorrow evening, and instead will be making donations to organizations helping the victims and first responders," the HFPA said Tuesday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.