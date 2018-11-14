30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

  By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:13 PM

ESC: Gabrielle Union

It was an exciting week in the house of the Wade family, thanks to the arrival of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's daughter.

Now that the actress, who triples as a fashion designer for NY&Co. and hair-care entrepreneur (See: Flawless Hair), is adding mother to her long list of titles, we're anticipating a mom wardrobe that will inspire us all. First and foremost, when the Being Mary Jane star isn't on the red carpet, she has a relaxed and stylish wardrobe, which includes sneakers, wide-leg pants, denim jumpsuits and more relatable pieces you can wear on the weekends or to work. Now that she's transforming into a super mom, we're anticipating even more comfortable styles and wearable looks. 

On the red carpet, she's a bold beauty that like to playful with fabrics, colors and silhouettes. Her looks always stand out.  

Photos

Celeb's Best Street Style

While the star usually posts women she admires on her Instagram on Wednesdays, we're joining #WomanCrushWednesday to honor her, new role and her stellar fashion sense.

Check out her best style below! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Business Runway

Gabrielle turned the business suit into a sexy look, wearing a cropped lace top under her jacket and layering with a long green overcoat.

ESC: April Horoscopes, Gabrielle Union, Scorpio

Spartano / BACKGRID

MK Girl

The actress was beaming in a Michael Kors outfit as she made her way down the streets of New York.

ESC: March Horoscopes, Scorpio, Gabrielle Union

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Retro Queen

Gabrielle is rocking the retro look with flared plaid pants, a signature bright yellow sweater, a black beret, and round sunglasses. She looks like she walked right out of the 80s.

ESC: Style Transformations, Gabrielle Union, 2017

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Pretty in Patterns

The actress proved she wasn't afraid of contrasting colors or patterns in this olive and black oversized floor length coat by Hugo Boss. Gabrielle makes this street style ensemble look like high fashion. 

ESC: Gabrielle Union

Gotham/GC Images

New York State of Mind

Gabrielle knows how to rock a jumpsuit, but this Stella McCartney look really furthered her street style. We're obsessed with everything from her white platforms to sleek ponytail. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Gotham/GC Images

Denim on Denim

The actress mastered the denim on denim trend with a revealing crop top on a casual stroll around Chelsea in New York City. Her accessories, including her gorgeous crown braid, pieced together an effortlessly chic vibe. 

ESC: Gabrielle Union

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Staircase to Heaven

Leave it to Gabrielle to make a simple dress look luxurious.

ESC: 5 Days, Gabrielle Union

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Thigh High

The only thing sexier than a thigh high-slit is Gabrielle's radiant confidence wearing this skirt. She looks absolutely flawless, pairing it with a denim button down. 

Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

All Smiles

The actress' bold prints is perfect for an NYC rooftop event.

Gabrielle Union

Splash News

New York Babe

Wearing a plain white top and black pants in New York City, Gabrielle looks simply stunning. 

Gabrielle Union

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Good Morning America!

The actress is giving a dose of fashion early in the morning, and we're here for it.

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Sundance

Jason Merritt/GC Images

Brr it's cold in here

The stunning actress kept warm under a white fur vest, while in Park City, Utah. 

ESC: Rorange, Gabrielle Union

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Double Crop

The Bring It On Star leads her husband on a walk around Midtown, in a sexy and cropped pantsuit. 

ESC: Macys, Menswear, Gabrielle Union

XPX/Star Max/GC Images

Denim Dreams

The actress wears denim on denim, as she enters a New York State of Mind on July 9, 2015 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union

PacificCoastNews

All Buttoned Up

Tres chic! She shows a little leg in this white Asos mini with big black buttons down the side.

Gabrielle Union

Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Sidewalk Strut

Making her way through the city, she's ultra-fierce in the revamped version of the pinstripe suit accented by a killer pair of Chloe Gosselin heels.

Gabrielle Union

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Coat Envy

The actress is glowing in this white dress and gorgeous forest green, color-blocked coat from Suno.

Gabrielle Union

Raymond Hall/GC Images

In-Vested

Gabrielle welcomes fall glamorously in a fitted long-sleeve dress and a printed vest from the Baja East collection.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Dynamic Duo

Looking oh-so polished, she rocks a cream Brock Collection dress alongside hubby Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Royal Wave

She gives a passing wave to a crowd in this Sophia Kah dress.

Gabrielle Union

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Flower Power

This floral Suno dress adds some extra umph to the actress' style.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Ready for the Close Up

The actress coordinates her grey booties with her coat for an outing with hubby Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jet Setter

The actress is all smiles at the airport in this all-black ensemble with shiny white sneakers. 

Gabrielle Union, Denim on Denim

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Denim on Denim

Nailed it! The actress tackles the denim-on-denim trend like a style pro (which she is, obviously!).

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

PacificCoastNews

Matchy, Matchy

The star steps out with husband Dwayne Wade looking super chic in a Prabal Gurung dress.

Gabrielle Union

BlayzenPhotos / Splash News

Branching Out

Even in a rainstorm, the star exudes sunny vibes in this palm-frond print Marc Jacobs dress with red accents.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images

Hats On

Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade rock matching hats to dinner.

Gabrielle Union

RA/PacificCoastNews

Mixing & Matching

Looking super comfy, the actress contrasts camouflage pants and a chambray top.

Gabrielle Union

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Lady in Red

She's both sophisticated and stylish in this red dress and tweed coat pairing.

Gabrielle Union

MPI02/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Leading in Leather

Keeping warm, the actress bundles up in a leather jacket paired with a sleek high ponytail.

TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG
