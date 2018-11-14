CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Kellie Pickler, Cassadee Pope and More

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
On the red carpet of the CMA Awards 2018, some celebrities went against the grain with bold looks and new trends.
Of course, the red carpet is the perfect place to demonstrate your personal taste and fashion prowess. But, in order to be bold, you have to take a risk. Today, in Nashville, celebrities signed up for the challenge, bringing interesting garments that make you take a second look.
Case in point: Kellie Pickler's golden dress. While the hue has been on trend this season, the star brought the mermaid skirt and one-shoulder silhouette back to the red carpet. It's a form-fitting gown that spurring conversation. Is it a hit or a miss?
You decide! Check out the riskiest looks of the night below!
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Stephanie Quayle
The singer rocked a bright, red patterned gown with an interesting neckline, then added a blue belt.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Linsey
The singer took a big risk contrasting her bright orange hair with an equally bright embroidered blue pant suit.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Cassadee Pope
The singer made a serious case for deep plunging neck lines in this heavily embroidered metallic gown.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kellie Pickler
The singer went against the grain with a form-fitting gown with a one-shoulder silhouette.
John Shearer/WireImage
RaeLynn
This black pencil gown features a pearly white sash cascades from the singer's shoulder.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Sharna Burgess
From the plunging neck line to the thigh-high slit, the dancer brought a risky look to the red carpet.