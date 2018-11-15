Sharp Style, Smashing Records and Spreading Vibes: How J Balvin Made His Dreams a Reality

"I don't think about the Latin market, I just think about the world."

J Balvinmay have been talking about his worldly taste in fashion at that particular moment, but he easily could have been referring to his ever-expanding musical horizons. The 33-year-old reggaeton artist from Medellín, Colombia, has spent the last few years owning the Latin charts, and in May found himself right at home atop the Billboard Hot 100 with "I Like It," his collaboration with Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

He leads the field heading into tonight's Latin Grammys with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for Vibras, two for Record of the Year for his smash hit "Mi Gente," written with Willy William, and "X," featuring Nicky Jam, and a shared nod with Beyoncéin the Best Urban Fusion/Performance category for the "Mi Gente" remix—which Balvin performed with her during the second weekend of Coachella back in April.

Let's just say, it's all part of his plan for organic world domination.