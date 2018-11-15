Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Nothing Like the Rest of Us

In honor of her big day, a day in which we can only begin to imagine the alternative AF way she plans to celebrate, let's take a look at all the times Shailene has gone to great lengths to prove to us that she's living on an entirely different plane of existence.

After all, this is the woman who once told Paper magazine in 2011, "I'm fine with saying the normal 'F' and 'C' words, but famous and celebrity are off-limits in my book, I just think they are nasty words."

As Hollywood's ultimate A-list outsider, the Big Little Lies star has never passed up an opportunity during the span of her decade-plus career to remind us that, though she's an actor, she doesn't buy into the trappings of celebrity or even the traditional material world. Shailene, who rose to fame on the ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2008 and turns 27 on November 15, has become something of the poster child for the star who wants to be anything but.

Matthew Sprout/PorterEdit No Time for TV Despite getting her start in the medium as The O.C.'s original Kaitlin Cooper before taking us inside The Secret Life of the American Teenager and earning an Emmy nomination for her work on HBO's Big Little Lies, Shailene has no interest in either watching or even owning a television set. "I technically don't have a home anywhere, so I supposed there's no TV to put in that home. But I haven't had a TV since I moved out of my parent' house at 18," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "All my friends who watch TV, I just ask them when they have time to...I'm a reader, so I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."

Instagram No Tech in General Though she is, indeed, holding an iPhone in the photo above, Shailene has gone on record as being rather anti-technology across the board. "I'm not a big technology person. I don't even have a smartphone," she told The Daily Beast in 2014. "I don't even have a cell phone! And if I were to have one, it would be a flip-phone."

Olivia Malone/Marie Claire U.K. No Shortcuts in the Kitchen That anti-tech attitude? It extends into the kitchen, as she told BlackBook in 2011. "I was 14, and my grandma is a naturopath, and she took my blood—she does live blood and cell analysis," she explained. "She was like, 'You should probably eat more vegetables, and microwaves are not great for you.' And so I started doing research, and I haven't used a microwave since."

Olivia Malone/Marie Claire U.K. She Eats Bugs... Yeah, you read that right. In 2015, in a BTS video for her Nylon cover shoot, Shailene copped to having munched down on some insects in the past. "I've eaten ants and that was great," she said. "And June bugs, that was great. I think the future of food is in insects, so we'll see what happens."

Olivia Malone/Marie Claire U.K. ...and Clay Despite most nutritionists and physicians not recommending it, Shailene also eats clay, as she revealed to Into the Gloss in 2014. "For example, clay is one of the best things you can put in your body. One of my friends was making a clay toothpaste that you swallow instead of spit out," she explained. "But I first heard about the benefits of eating clay from a taxi driver. He was African and was saying that, where he's from, the women eat clay when they're pregnant. Seriously—ask your taxi drivers where they are from and about their customs. You will learn a lot."

INFphoto.com Straight From the Source When it comes to her drinking water, Shailene gives a hard pass to the bottled stuff. "I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative. I gather my own spring water from mountains every month," she told Flaunt in 2013. And that ethos carries over to her food, as well. "I go to a farm to get my food... I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It's an entire lifestyle." she added. "I would rather actually kill my meat than buy it in plastic wrap," she told BlackBook. "I don't buy meat from Whole Foods, I order it direct from a farm. I mean, I'm like extremist."

Photograph by Victor Demarchelier, courtesy of The EDIT, NET-A-PORTER.com No New Clothes No designer duds for this girl. At least, not unless they've been previously owned. "Kitson? Yeah, that'll never happen. I exclusively buy used clothes," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014."I'm going to be a citizen of this planet, and I'm going to do my responsibility and live in stride with nature instead of constantly fighting against her."

Peter Cepeda/INFphoto.com Unlocking Her Dreams Shailene's interest in dreams has led her to cross paths with an herb known as mugwort. "You can burn a little before bed or sleep on a mugwort pillow. It's found in all parts of America, East Coast and West—anytime you see weeds growing through cracks in a parking lot, there's probably mugwort. You can harvest it yourself, dry it, bundle it, and burn it like sage," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2014. "Specifically, mugwort is associated with lucid dreaming, which I've experienced a few times. I'm no expert, but when I've tried it, I've used a technique where you fall asleep while knocking on a wall. Something about that keeps your brain awake while your body goes to sleep, inducing that great moment when you realize, Wow, I'm conscious of the fact that I'm dreaming."

NYLON/Hilary Walsh An Affinity for Oil Shailene swears by the power of oil pulling, which stems from traditional Ayurvedic medicine, despite there not being much evidence to it being a health benefit. "I love a natural way to heal. You can do something called ‘oil pulling' where you swish coconut or sesame oil in your mouth when you wake up and spit it out," she told Into the Gloss. "It's amazing! It really makes your teeth whiter, because the plaque on your teeth is not water soluble, it's fat-soluble. So the lipids have to dissolve in fats, which is why oil works in your mouth. I prefer sesame oil, but they're both good."

