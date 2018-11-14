New Couple Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Already Getting Cute on Instagram

Chris Lane may have found a take back home girl!

E! News can confirm the country music singer is dating The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell.

The duo attended the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville Tuesday night where they posed for photos on the red carpet together.

Chris' rep added that the relationship is brand new and they are enjoying spending time together.

Perhaps there were plenty of social media clues that these two were becoming more than just friends. Earlier this week, Lauren took to Instagram Stories and revealed she was watching Chris' performance at Rock Bottom Brewery in Nashville.

"35 [Degrees], " she wrote with video of his gig. "Imma watch from in here."