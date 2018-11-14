Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reveals He's Relapsed Over the Past Year

AJ McLean is opening up about his struggles with addiction.

In a new interview with People, the Backstreet Boys star revealed he's relapsed over the past year.

"You know, it's interesting about sobriety with family and with kids—you still have to put yourself first, and that's been a real big struggle for me," the 40-year-old singer said in an interview published Wednesday. "Look, I have no shame in saying, I've relapsed over the past year. It's no secret that this is a disease, and that it's a daily struggle."

While the artist said his children and wife are a "huge support," he admitted it can be difficult to not put their wellbeing before his own.

"Because in my mind, that's what you should do, you should put family first," he told the magazine. "You should put your kids first. But because I'm still very codependent, I'm Mr. People Pleaser—and I think a lot of that comes from being a performer, and wanting to see the crowd happy, and seeing everybody around you, and loving the attention—I want to make sure everyone's cool."

Still, he knows not tending to his own health can cause him to "get lost in the sauce," which she admitted has "happened to me numerous times."