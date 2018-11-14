Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Her "Massive" Drug Past

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is speaking candidly about her personal life.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 36, opens up about everything from relationships to kids to her past drug addiction on the premiere of "Just the Sip" with E! News' Justin Sylvester. GG shares with Justin on the episode that she has a "massive" drug past that started at the age of 11 and led her to check into rehab in 2005.

"I have a big drug past, massive drug past that I started when I was 11 years old," GG tells Justin. "I checked into rehab in 2005, so it was quite some time, it was almost 14 years I was using, and April 2005 is when I checked in."

Photos

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

"I haven't gone back to those hard drugs that I did do," she confirms. "I don't want to scare anyone, I didn't do heroin or crack...I was born and raised in L.A. babe, you know, it's cocaine and weed, that's the way it went."

Talking about hiding her drug use from her parents at 11, GG explains, "I was first generation, so the easiest mechanism for me and my sister to our parents was, 'Well our American friends' parents let them do it.' And my parents were like, 'Oh.' You know, so they didn't want to be wrong."

Watch the video above to see what GG had to say about marriage, the Bravo show and starting a family! And be sure to check out "Just the Sip" on YouTube!

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Sylvester , Shahs of Sunset , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Infertility at Concert With Channing Tatum

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Season 9

Colton Underwood, The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season Gets a Premiere Date

Tamera Mowry

Faith and Family: How Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Leaning on the Bedrocks of Her Life After Unthinkable Tragedy

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

New Couple Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Already Getting Cute on Instagram

AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Reveals He's Relapsed Over the Past Year

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Says She "Had to Sing With Someone With a Penis" to Get a No. 1 Hit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.