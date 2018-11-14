EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Gets Animated in This Crow: The Legend Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

No one crows quite like John Legend.

The award-winning artist lends his voice to the inspiring animated short film Crow: The Legend—and E! News has a sneak peek at Legend's feathered character performing in the forest. "Frogs gonna leap / Gators gonna bite / A gray wolf pack is gonna rule the night," the bird sings. "A mountain lion's never been afraid of heights / But it's better when you can fly."

As the project's executive producer, Legend also teamed up with Baobab Studios for an experimental virtual reality short. Directed, produced and written by Eric Darnell, Crow: The Legend is based on by the inspirational Native American story about the bird's cultural genesis.

Narrated by Kiowa-Caddo Tribal Elder Randy Edmonds, Crow: The Legend boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Sarah Eagle Heart (whose character is named after Luna Stephens, Legend's daughter), Liza Koshy, Diego Luna, Tye Sheridan, Oprah Winfrey and Constance Wu.

Watch

Watch John Legend's Moving Performance at the E! PCAs

In the official synopsis for the film, Baobab Studios says, "Crow, once the most revered and beautifully-rainbow colored and melodic animal in all the forest, must choose between himself and his fellow animals when tasked with saving them from a destructive endless winter. Realizing he is their only hope, Crow ventures in seek of help but the arduous trek irrevocably damages his voice and stunning colors. Embarrassed by his physical transformation, Crow ultimately learns that his self-sacrifice is far more beautiful and important than his appearance."

Crow: The Legend premieres Thursday on YouTube and on Oculus VR.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , Movies , Entertainment , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, Dumplin', Netflix

See Jennifer Aniston as a Pageant Mom in Hilarious Dumplin' Trailer

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Her "Massive" Drug Past

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Hostess

Spoil the Holiday Hostess With the Mostest With This 2018 Gift Guide

Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Prince Charles Looks Just Like Prince Harry in Vintage Photos

Viola Davis, The Tonight Show

Viola Davis' Diet Fail Is Relatable AF

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards

The Out100 List Includes Queer Eye's Fab 5, Cynthia Nixon and More

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis Begs Britney Spears to Save Us: "Is Satan Controlling the Universe?"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.