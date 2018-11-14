All the Signals Stranger Things Might End With Season 3

Is it the end of life in Hawkins? There are a few signals pointing that way.

While the Duffer Brothers' hit Netflix series Stranger Things has not even debuted its third season, there have been recent signs that it may be their last.

Exhibit A: Millie Bobby Brown's tears. Everyone's favorite Eleven took to social media this week as filming for season three came to an end. However, it was the way she spoke about the wrap that made fans feel like she was talking about something more permanent.