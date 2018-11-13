Go Inside Alex Rodriguez's 6.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Alex Rodriguez has found himself in the real estate game.

E! News can confirm the former New York Yankees baseball player has put his Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for a whopping $6.5 million.

Described as a "mid-century architectural masterpiece," the property was originally built in 1954 but masterfully updated and renovated.

The expansive floor plan opens to a beautiful backyard that includes a pool and plenty of room for entertaining and lounging.

As for the location, it's conveniently located by Sunset Boulevard meaning you're super close to all the Hollywood hotspots. We could describe it even more but maybe photos will be the ultimate sell. Take a look in our gallery below.