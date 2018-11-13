Prince George Has Meghan Markle Laughing in New Royal Family Portrait

Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 2:21 PM
Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images
On the count of three royal family, say cheese!
As Prince Charles celebrates turning 70 years old this Wednesday, royal watchers were treated to their very own special gift when new family photos were released.
In the pictures obtained by E! News, Prince George sits on top of the birthday boy's lap as he laughs in between shots. As for Princess Charlotte, she's sitting right by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who is happy to point the middle child in the right direction.
And then there's Prince Louis who manages to be a good boy while being held by Kate Middleton. Maybe somebody doesn't need a nap after all?
"Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH's 70th birthday," Clarence House shared on Twitter. "The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House."
Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images
Of course it wouldn't be a family photo without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed behind the bench. And yes, we totally see the prince wrapping his arm around the Duchess of Sussex. How cute!
The family photos come before Prince Charles will receive a glitzy bash at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by the Queen, the party guest list remains top secret.
However, many are hoping Prince William, Prince Harry and their respective wives are able to attend the glamorous event.
Just this past weekend, the fabulous four attended a Remembrance Day ceremony together at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.
In addition, everyone attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Happy birthday Prince Charles! Thanks for the family gift.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?