BTS Offers "Sincere Apologies" After Wearing Nazi Hats in Resurfaced Photos

Popular K-Pop band BTS has come under fire recently after old photos resurfaced of some members wearing hats with Nazi symbols on it.

The pictures from an old photo shoot were shown on reddit and came to light again after the Simon Wiesenthal Center denounced the boy band. The pictures show one of the band members wearing a green camouflage hat with the Nazi Imperial Eagle (also known as the Reichsadler) and a swastika below it. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who is the Director of Global Social Action at the Wiesenthal Center, said in the organization's release, "It goes without saying that this group, which was invited to speak at the UN, owes the people of Japan and the victims of the Nazism an apology."

Before the swastika image came to light, BTS was criticized last week after another member, Jimin, wore a shirt with the famous image of the mushroom cloud over the Japanese city of Nagasaki after the atomic bomb was dropped. They were scheduled to perform in Japan, but that show was abruptly canceled.