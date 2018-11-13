The Bachelor's Chris Soules Pleads Guilty in Fatal Car Crash Case

More than a year since his April 2017 arrest, Chris Soules has entered a new plea in his fatal car crash case.

The former Bachelor, dubbed "Prince Farming" during his reality TV days, entered a written guilty plea to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident on Tuesday, Nov. 13, E! News has confirmed.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2019 and faces up to two years in prison.

The plea comes 19 months after he was arrested following a car crash in his native Iowa. At the time, the Iowa State Patrol confirmed to E! News that Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer. According to authorities, the 37-year-old reality star left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival and was later arrested 15 miles away at his Arlington home in the early morning. Mosher was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Soules' attorney, Gina Messamer, tells E! News in a statement, "The prosecutor has amended the charge down to a misdemeanor and Mr. Soules has entered a Conditional Guilty Plea to the misdemeanor charge. This misdemeanor charge carries a penalty ranging between a deferred judgment and no jail time up to two years' incarceration... The basis for Mr. Soules' guilty plea is that he failed to provide his registration information to law enforcement or 911 dispatch as required by Iowa law."

Soules appeared in court the following morning, where he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident. He was released after his mother, Linda, posted $10,000 bail on his behalf.