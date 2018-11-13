This Is Not a Drill: Temptation Island Is Coming Back to TV

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanessa Norris, Temptation Island

FOX/Getty Images

After 15 years off the air, Temptation Island is making a comeback!

USA Network just announced it's bringing the reality series back for 10 episodes starting Jan. 15, 2019, at 10 p.m. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series, is set to return as its host.

"In a period of revival television, the return of Temptation Island, a show that leapt onto the scene with equal parts ratings bang and media attention, makes all the sense in the world. Temptation Island retains key format elements, but a concerted effort was made to populate the island with singles genuinely looking for love whose personalities are appealing to the four couples who are questioning the long-term viability of their relationships," executive producer David Goldberg says. "Temptation Island has never been more relevant because in so many ways it mirrors the way singles and couples navigate today's myriad of options to connect."

After traveling to Maui, the four couples will join 24 eligible men and women. On the island, they'll put their relationships to the test by living the "single life." In the end, the couples must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another forever—or go their separate ways.

Photos

TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check

"As cable's No. 1 entertainment network for 12 years and running, USA is home to some of the most-talked about shows on TV," Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, says in a statement. "Our reboot of Temptation Island is sure to spark intrigue, debate and conversation for a whole new generation of viewers."

The original series aired for three seasons on Fox, from 2001 to 2003.

(E! and USA Network are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Reality TV , , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Max Greenfield, Veronica Mars revival

Meet the Cast of the Veronica Mars Revival

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash Crossover

Arrow's Oliver and The Flash's Iris Are Kissing in New Crossover Promo and It's Too Weird

Jessica Alba Spills on "Bad Boys" Spin-Off

Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Big TV Comeback

Ashley Wirkus

Summer House's Ashley Wirkus Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

The View

The Real Hosts Tearfully Recall the Night Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Was Killed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.