Liam Hemsworth Shares Heartbreaking Photo of His Malibu Home After Wildfire

For thousands of California residents, the past month has been filled with uncertainty as wildfires have threatened homes and communities.

When it comes to Liam Hemsworth, the Hollywood star recently discovered that his house in Malibu was burned to the ground. On Tuesday morning, however, the actor expressed hope and gratitude for his community.

"It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," he shared on social media. "Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires."

Liam continued, "I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger."