CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 7:00 AM
Country music lovers, this one's for you!
The 2018 CMA Awards are just about off to a fantastic start inside Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosting yet again for their 11th consecutive year.
As for the soon-to-be announced CMA winners, Chris Stapleton tops the list of nominees with five each, while Dann Huff trails behind with four nods. Other notable nominees include Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.
The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards also boasts one epic performance lineup, with Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks all slated to take the stage. Country music not your cup of moonshine? Don't fret! Pop singer and country crossover artist Bebe Rexha will perform her and Florida Georgia Line's hit collab "Meant to Be," which is also nominated for Single of the Year.
Check out the complete list of winners—updating in real time—by scrolling below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem" – Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U – Keith Urban
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
"Body Like A Back Road"
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Broken Halos"
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
"Drowns the Whiskey"
Songwriter: Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
"Drunk Girl"
Songwriter: Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
"Tequila"
Songwriter: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
Musical Event of the Year
"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate" – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"Babe" – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
Director: Anthony Mandler
"Cry Pretty" – Carrie Underwood
Director: Randee St. Nicholas
"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson
Director: Jeff Venable
"Marry Me" – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Director: Patrick Tracy
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Broadcast Personality of the Year (by market)
National
"American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
"Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40″ (Bob Kingsley) – Westwood One
"Country Countdown USA" (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
"The Music Row Happy Hour" (Buzz Brainard) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
"Bud and Broadway" (Bud Ford, Jerry Broadway, Kelly Rebal, "Captain Mac Douglas" Gregory Paul Ford, "T.Wall" Tom Wall, and "Sweet Becca" Walls) – WIL, St. Louis, Mo.
"Double-L" (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
"Hawkeye in the Morning" ("Hawkeye" Mark Louis Rybczyk, Jasmine Sadry, and "Connected K" Katelyn Maida) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
"KYGO Morning Show" (Tracy Dixon, Guy David, and Patrick Knight) – KYGO, Denver-Boulder, Colo.
"Tim, Ben and Brooke" (Tim Hattrick, Ben Campbell, and Brooke Hoover) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
Large Market
"Jim, Deb & Kevin" (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
"Obie & Ashley In The Morning" (Obie Diaz and Ashley Stegbauer) – WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) – WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) – KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
"Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI
Medium Market
"The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club" (Roger Todd, "Julie K." Kansy, and "D.J. Thee Trucker" Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
Brent Michaels – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
"Ken, Kelley, and Daniel" (Ken Hicks, Kelley Bradshaw, and Daniel Wyatt) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
"The Odd Squad" (Roger Rhodes, Robyn Adair, and Dan Carson) – CKRY, Calgary, Alta.
"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio
Small Market
"Barrett, Fox & Berry" (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
"The Cat Pak Morning Show" (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) – WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
"The Eddie Foxx Show" (Eddie Foxx and Sharon Green) – WKSF, Asheville, N.C.
"The Good Morning Guys" (Todd Harding, Susan Moore, and Brian Gary) – KUAD, Ft. Collins-Greeley, Colo.
"Steve and Jessica Mornings" (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) – WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
Radio Station of the Year (by market)
Major Market
KKBQ– Houston-Galveston, Texas
KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.
KUPL – Portland, Ore.
WKKT – Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
WSOC – Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Large Market
KCYY – San Antonio, Texas
KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WQIK – Jacksonville, Fla.
WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
WWKA – Orlando, Fla.
Medium Market
KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.
WBBS – Syracuse, N.Y.
WHKO – Dayton, Ohio
WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn.
WYRK – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Small Market
KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
KTTS – Springfield, Mo.
WCOW – La Crosse, Wis.
WKSF – Asheville, N.C.
The 2018 CMA Awards airs tonight at 8/7 p.m CT on ABC.
