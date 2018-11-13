Holiday Gifts Your Besties Will Love For Under $50

So you're the type that lives for giving gifts, but there's one problem: you're on a budget.

What can you say, your heart is big and you like to show everyone in your life how much they are loved—especially during the holidays. But heed this warning: You don't have to go into debt spoiling everyone on your list. In fact, you'll be happy to know that there are gifts under $50 that are thoughtful, high quality and personized for the individual. Trust us, with these picks, your friends won't even notice you didn't break the bank picking out the perfect present just for them.