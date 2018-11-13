Holiday Gifts Your Besties Will Love For Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 9:00 AM
So you're the type that lives for giving gifts, but there's one problem: you're on a budget.
What can you say, your heart is big and you like to show everyone in your life how much they are loved—especially during the holidays. But heed this warning: You don't have to go into debt spoiling everyone on your list. In fact, you'll be happy to know that there are gifts under $50 that are thoughtful, high quality and personized for the individual. Trust us, with these picks, your friends won't even notice you didn't break the bank picking out the perfect present just for them.
It's no secret that the weather outside is frightful (or will be very soon), so be a pal and make sure your BFF is set. But no ordinary mittens will do. These cute pink colorblock ones are just the ticket.
BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Brushed Colorblock Pop Top Mittens , $48
Your world traveler bestie is always on the go and she has a full passport to prove it. Help her keep it safe with a chic leather cover (that's going to look so good on her Instagram feed, btw).
BUY IT: BEIS THE PASSPORT HOLDER , $15
For any girl that loves to get dressed up, big sexy lashes are a holiday party must have. This set comes with a primer, a mascara and a remover so you're girl is all set from start to finish.
BUY IT: LANCÔME Definicils Mascara Collection Holiday Set, $35
Article continues below
If your friend is a self-proclaimed makeup maven, it's smart to be thinking in that direction for gifting. That's why it's a good thing this limited-edition pom-pom ornament packed with superfine shimmer just came it out.
BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Mini Fairy Bomb, $20
Whiskey on the rocks is a gentleman's drink and anyone that opts for it is a class act in our book. Impress your connoisseur pal with this wedge-shaped ice mold and glass combo that'll keep their drink cool, but not watered down.
BUY IT: Corkcicle Ice Wedge Set, $20
Your friend is all about the details, thinking about things that don't even cross your mind. You might just grab a paper luggage tag at the airport check in counter, but that would never fly with them. No, for your pal, a festive plaid tag is exactly what they'll want.
BUY IT: Brooks Brothers Green Plaid Luggage Tag, $38
Article continues below
For you bestie who's always outside and always active this SPF essentials kit is ideal. For $40 from you, they'll get 4 sun care must-haves (did we mention they're TSA-approved) that basically smell like a tropical vacay.
BUY IT: COOLA SPORT ESSENTIALS CLASSIC SPORT TRAVEL KIT, $40
See, who needs a fat wallet when you've got a big heart?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?