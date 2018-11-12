Michelle Obama Shares 7 Surprising Things About Her FLOTUS Style

While we may remember and acknowledge the success of public-serving initiatives from our former First Ladies, when it comes to their legacy, fashion plays a major role.

Many, including Michelle Obama and current FLOTUS Melania Trump, would say this is unfair as their presidential spouses do not have the same pressures or importance placed on their outfit choices.

"I sighed sometimes, watching Barack pull the same dark suit out of his closet and head off to work without even needing a comb," Michelle wrote in an excerpt pulled from her new book and shared with Elle.

As a female public servant, getting dressed requires so much more, including a professional stylist, long fitting sessions, anticipation of critique, packing for every potential scenario and a lot of research. While we cheered and sat on the edge of our seats awaiting designer credits, the creator of "Let's Move" was putting in work to satisfy the world's style expectations.