Lady Gaga Surprises Fellow Wildfire Evacuees With Uplifting Message

Spartano / BACKGRID
Lady Gaga has already given us a "Million Reasons" to love her, but on Sunday she gave us more.
Despite hastily evacuating her Malibu home last week amid the threat of the Woolsey fire, the actress took time out of her day to tend to the needs of others in the Malibu community. In photos shared to social media, the singer is seen visiting the Pacific Palisades High School, which has been set up as a Red Cross evacuation center for those affected by the natural disaster.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old told the crowd gathered at the center, "I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone, and we have each other."
She admitted that much like them, she is still in shock and is "not exactly sure when or how this is gonna hit me when it does," but she assured the group, "What I can tell you is that I will pray for each and every one of you."
Instagram
At the time of her visit to the community on Sunday, her home appeared to have survived the rapid-moving flames. However, as of Monday, the Woolsey has burned over 90,000 acres and continues to advance, with the evacuation order for Malibu still in place.
As the A Star Is Born actress waits to see if she will be able to return to her home, along with the rest of the community, she continues to encourage people to take care of their mental health. "Please do not discount your mental health during this time," she encouraged. "It is so important that you take care of what is going on in your head and in your heart, because what you feel now is going to feel very different next week, and it's going to feel different the week after that, and the month after that, and maybe even a year [after that]."
In addition to delivering an uplifting message, she took photos with fans, passed out gift cards and reportedly sang to a 98-year-old evacuee.
And her good deed did not go by unnoticed. The Red Cross told E! News in a statement that they were "honored" by her visit to the center. "Her visit lifted the spirits of evacuees and Red Cross volunteers," they shared.
Moreover, they said, "Her message of encouragement to the work of our disaster mental health team continues to bring hope and comfort to everyone affected by this disaster."
When the fire first began to burn, Lady Gaga tweeted, "I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.