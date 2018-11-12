EXCLUSIVE!

Inside The Hills: New Beginnings' Wild Weekend in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 2:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Hills, Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Las Vegas

What happens in the Hollywood Hills doesn't always stay in the Hills.

Many members of The Hills: New Beginnings cast ventured to Las Vegas for the weekend where they partied it up together and had a very eventful weekend. A source gave E! News a look into their festivities, including a night out at Jewel Nightclub. 

Fellow New Beginnings cast member Brody Jenner was supposed to join in on the trip to Vegas and DJ one night, but the insider said he had to evacuate due to the destructive wildfires in Southern California. The trip, however, went on without Brody and his wife Kaitlynn Carter. The insider said Frankie was "particularly concerned about Brody's well-being because he heard rumors that Caitlyn Jenners house had burned down." 

On Sunday, Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins  provided an update that their house had survived the fire in Malibu are they are all safe.

Back in Vegas, our source said that Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Justin "Bobby" Brescia arrived at Jewel right around midnight and Stephanie seemed to be having "an emotional night." The source told E! News she was "crying in the casino bathroom before heading into the club."

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

New to The Hills this year is former O.C. star Mischa Barton, who has quickly become close with Audrina. The insider told E! News the two of them were "attached at the hip all night and are clearly best friends." 

The source added, "The two were having a lot of fun at the club together dancing and drinking at their VIP table which was stocked with champagne, vodka and tequila."

Meanwhile, as Audrina and Mischa were hanging around, Stephanie was apparently chatting it up with the DJ. "The two seemed to have a lot of chemistry," the source told E! News. The co-stars stayed at Jewel until past 2 a.m.

Mischa announced on Oct. 3 that she would be joining the reality TV series. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter," she wrote on Instagram. She posted a video of herself saying, "Welcome to the Hills, bitch!" That quote is, of course, a play on the iconic line from The O.C. when Chris Carmack's character Luke Ward told Ben McKenzie's Ryan Atwood, "Welcome to the O.C., bitch!"

A few days after revealing her return to the small screen, Mischa posted an Instagram photo alongside her gal pals Audrina and Stephanie during a day of filming. Other big names returning to The Hills include Whitney Port, Spencer Prattand Heidi Montag (and their baby Gunnar Pratt). Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, has signed on too. Notably missing from the reboot are Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth and Kristin Cavallari. A source told E! News that L.C. will be absent because she "is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about."

The cast of New Beginnings reunited at the 2018 MTV VMAs where they announced the reboot, which will "follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles," a press release said at the time. Although Kristin won't be part of it, she told E! News in September, "I'm just as excited as everybody else to see it."

Is the rest still "unwritten?" We'll have to wait and see.

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Hills , Audrina Patridge , , Las Vegas , Mischa Barton , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The View

The Real Hosts Tearfully Recall the Night Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Was Killed

Tyler Henry, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Tyler Henry Spills Hollywood Medium Season 4 Secrets at the People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson

The Celebrations Aren't Over! See Reactions From Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson & More PCAs Winners

Modern Family

Julie Bowen Reacts to Being a Modern Family Grandma

Hugh Jackman, Ivanka Trump, Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman Defends His Friendship With Ivanka Trump

Tia Booth, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

The Bachelor's Tia Booth Is Dating Again: Meet Her New Boyfriend

Melanie Scrofano, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Wynonna Earp Cast Has a Special Message for Their Fandom After Winning a People's Choice Award

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.