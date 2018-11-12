After Nearly 20 Years, Law & Order: SVU Finally Reveals Ice-T's Apartment

Twenty seasons in and Law & Order: SVU is still breaking new ground. In "Mea Culpa," the sixth episode of SVU directed by series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay, viewers will see something they've only seen briefly before: Fin's apartment. Yes, after 20 seasons on the show, viewers will finally get a closer look at where Ice-T's character lives. Viewers saw his apartment once before in season 14.

"I don't care," Ice told E! News when asked if we'd see Fin's home life in season 20.

"I've given up on that one. You know, 20 years, I don't even know where I live, I don't have a car…but at least they've been letting me wear some Gucci now and then, so I've got a nice wardrobe," he added with a laugh at the season 20 premiere.