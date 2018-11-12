Sandra Bullock Donates $100,000 to Humane Society for California Wildfire Relief

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock, Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock has made a $100,000 donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help provide care for animals evacuated in the California wildfires.

In a heartfelt post on their Facebook page, the care shelter thanked the Oscar winner for her generosity and explained how her donation will help in the wildfire relief efforts. "The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family," the post reads. "Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support."

"Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past," the post continues. "However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."

Read

Miley Cyrus' Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

"This donation will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires," the message reads. "The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families. From all of us on staff at the HSVC, our dedicated volunteers, and the animals in our care, we thank you for your kind consideration."

The devastating fires have forced numerous California residents to evacuate their homes, with some losing their houses altogether.

Late Sunday night, Miley Cyrus took to social media to reveal that she and Liam Hemsworth have lost their Malibu home to the wildfires. But she noted that Hemsworth and her animals made it out safely, while others have not been as fortunate.

Read

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Honor Wildfire First Responders in Movie of 2018 PCAs Win

"I am one of the lucky ones," she told her followers. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department!"

Cyrus also shared links to Airbnb, the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Fire Relief Fund, the Red Cross and the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund, encouraging her followers to help support relief efforts.

You can learn more about the Humane Society of Ventura County and find out how to donate HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Fire , Animals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

How Victoria Beckham Is Celebrating Her People's Choice Awards Win

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Who Won the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now!

Michelle Obama, ELLE

Michelle Obama Dispels #RelationshipGoals Myth: "Marriage Is Hard!"

Travis Scott, Ellen DeGeneres

Travis Scott Recalls Kylie Jenner Giving Birth and Holding Stormi for the First Time

Harry Shum Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Boy or Girl? Harry Shum Jr. Reveals the Sex of His Baby at the People's Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordan, GQ

Michael B. Jordan Named One of GQ's 2018 Men of the Year

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Huge Season 9 Changes Explained

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.