The Walking Dead's Huge Season 9 Changes Explained

Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes might be gone (for now), but The Walking Dead continues. In the first post-Rick episode, the AMC drama revealed what life is like for your favorite zombie apocalypse survivors six years in the future.

The new normal for the gang includes Daryl (Norman Reedus) living in exile, Carol (Melissa McBride) ruling the Kingdom with her king, Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Michonne (Danai Gurira) governing Alexandria and raising not one, but two kids, and one of those kids, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), is building a secret friendship with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Say what?! It's a brand-new era for the nine-year-old show.