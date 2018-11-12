Miley Cyrus' Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 4:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus revealed overnight she is one of the many people who have lost their homes due to the California wildfires. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left," Cyrus tweeted. "Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and L.A. County Sheriff's department!"

Cyrus' fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, has yet to comment on the tragedy.

The couple, who owned a $2.5 million four-bedroom home in Malibu, are among the hundreds of thousands of California residents who were forced to evacuate as flames ripped through the area. Cyrus asked her followers to support various relief efforts, writing, "I love you more than ever." She shared links to Airbnb, the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund, the California Fire Foundation, Direct Relief, the Entertainment Industry Foundation's Fire Relief Fund, the Red Cross and the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund.

Other celebrities, including Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer, Neil Young and Robin Thicke, also lost their homes due to the wildfires. Thicke posted a statement on Instagram, in which he thanked the firefighters and volunteers who had "risked their lives trying to save our home."

Read

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Honor Wildfire First Responders in Movie of 2018 PCAs Win

The Woolsey fire is one of three major blazes burning across California.

As of Sunday night, it had spread to 85,500 acres and is about 15 percent contained.

During E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, stars including Kim Kardashian and Mila Kunis encouraged their fans to take action and do what they can to assist in the ongoing relief efforts.

Guy Fieri, meanwhile, provided home-cooked meals for law enforcement officials Sunday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Tragedy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brad Paisley , Carrie Underwood, CMA's

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best CMA Awards Hosting Moments

Taylor Swift

All the Signs Taylor Swift Isn't Done With Country Music

90 Day Fiance

A Night Out on 90 Day Fiancé Ends in a Jealous Outburst and More Revelations

Netflix Holiday

Netflix's Holiday Schedule Is Here to Bring You So Much Joy

Carrie Underwood, American Idol, Season 4, 2005

Carrie Underwood Isn't Alone: 9 More Country Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Surprises California Firefighters With a Home Cooked Meal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.