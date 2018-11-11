Glee's Harry Shum Jr. Expecting First Child With Wife Shelby Rabara

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 11:08 AM

Harry Shum Jr, Shelby Rabara

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. is going to be a dad!

The Glee alum, 36, is expecting his first child with his wife, actress and dancer Shelby Rabara, the couple announced via social media on Sunday. To reveal the exciting baby news to the world, the Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Crazy Rich Asians star posted a sweet photo to Instagram of Shelby making a surprised face, with his hands covering her baby bump.

She also posted a series of photos, taken by actor Luke Youngblood. In one gorgeous snap, Shelby smiles as she cradles her baby bump, while posing with Harry in another adorable photo.

Read

Harry Shum Jr. Is Married: Inside the Glee Star's Tropical Wedding Weekend With Co-Stars and Friends

"I KNEW IT!!!!" Harry's former Glee co-star Heather Morris commented on the announcement photo.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu also commented on the pregnancy reveal post, sending a series of heart emojis.

It's a very exciting time for the couple, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this December. The duo tied the knot in a tropical location near Costa Rica in Dec. 2015, announcing the wedding news with a gorgeous photo on Instagram.

Glee cast members Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale were among the guests in attendance at the ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

