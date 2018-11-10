The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Returns to Las Vegas 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Amanda Stanton returned to Las Vegas two months after she was arrested for domestic violence.

The former Bachelor contestant was among many big names at the 2018 Revolve Awards in Las Vegas, including Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell and Chanel Iman. Stanton posted photos on Instagram and her Instagram story of her getting ready for the awards show and hanging out with her friends.

It appears that this was her first time back in Sin City after her brush with the law a few months prior. On Sept. 10, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a domestic violence call at around 3 a.m. Allegedly, Stanton had a physical altercation with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs and hotel security then called police after they were notified of the situation. Before the arrest, Stanton was spending time in Vegas with fellow Bachelor contestant and winner of Ben Higgins' season, Lauren Bushnell.