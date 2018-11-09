Kelsea Ballerini Fires Back Against ''Disgusting'' Body-Shamer After VS Fashion Show

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 2:10 PM

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

ABC/JEFF NEIRA

In the words of one fired up country singer: "Not today Satan."

Kelsea Ballerini has some words to share with the trolls in her comments section. After pulling off a successful performance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the country singer's Instagram was the target of fat-shamers who instructed the 25-year-old to "Lose some weight." However, Kelsea was not going to tolerate the bully's behavior.

"Hi troll. listen. first of all, i'm not a model i'm a singer," she fired back. "Second of all, I'm not responding to this to give you attention because you don't deserve that, I'm writing because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work had for and want other young girls to see that and know that 'skinny' is not always the goal."

She continued, "And for you to think it's okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting."

Kelsea concluded her message by sharing that she planned to dine on a burger, despite their uncalled for advice.

Photos

See All the Looks From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Emblazoned across the message was also a cheeky animation of Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants, eating a burger. 

On Thursday night, the singer and the band The Chainsmokers performed their song, "The Feeling," at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. She wore a glimmering gold dress for the show, but earlier in the night she wore a stunning asymmetrical dress for the red carpet. 

And, on Friday morning, her music video for "Miss Me More" was released. Alongside a clip of the video, she told her followers, "I'm really, really proud of this one and I hope it makes you remember that YOU are always worth fighting for."

