Meet the Groomsmen in Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Party

Nick Jonas just revealed who will be standing by his side as he ties the knot with Priyanka Chopra.

The "Jealous" singer, 26, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his gift to his groomsmen, custom Lime Bike scooters! "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help," Nick captioned the photo, which reveals the names of five of his groomsmen. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are, of course, among the chosen groomsmen, as are Nick's Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker and Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra.

"Nick has 11 groomsmen," a source tells E! News. "He worked with Lime Bike to create custom scooters as gifts for each one of them. Nick also created a custom scooter for himself."

The insider adds, "The scooters will be given to each of the groomsmen at his home in Los Angeles prior to his bachelor party."