90 Day Fiancé Can Even Make Sofa Shopping Incredibly Uncomfortable

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 7:00 AM
It seems 90 Day Fiancé, specifically Larissa and Colt, can take the most mundane tasks and make them awkward. In the above sneak peek of the Sunday, Nov. 11 episode of the hit TLC reality series, Brazilian Larissa is getting accustomed to life in Las Vegas and sharing a home with Colt's mother, Debbie. Her new normal means spending quite a bit of time with Debbie while Colt's at work.
Larissa, who made her displeasure with the house known, decided it was time to go sofa shopping with Debbie. The two didn't get off on the right foot when it came to tastes in homes and beef stew, and it seems that also extends to sofas. Larissa is ready to make a purchase, but Debbie isn't, she needs Colt's approval.
"We should to pick and if he likes, OK, if he don't like, he buy a new one in future," Larissa says.
However, Debbie is deadest on waiting for Colt, she explains the two have a joint credit card and bank account, it's been that way since he was 14.
"We don't need to act like Colt is our father. He just will be my husband. So, I would like to be independent and buy what I want and talk to him later," Larissa says.
See what happens next on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
