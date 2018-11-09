From Her First Show to Her Last: Look Back at Adriana Lima's Victoria's Secret Evolution

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 9, 2018 6:02 AM

Adriana Lima Crying, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was an emotional one for Adriana Lima

After about two decades with the lingerie brand, the 37-year-old supermodel walked in her final runway show on Thursday. 

As she strutted down the catwalk in a Swarvoski crystal-covered ensemble and feathered wings, she began to tear up and placed her hands over her heart. She also took a deep breath as she soaked in the moment and received a standing ovation from the audience.

In addition, Lima shared a heartfelt sendoff on Instagram

"Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly," she captioned a video of a few show highlights from years past. "To the best fans in the [world]! Love, Adriana." 

The Brazilian supermodel walked in her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2000 at the age of 19. Over the course of her career, she's worn the multimillion-dollar Fantasy Bra three times.

To look back at her evolution of the years, check out the gallery.

Photos

Adriana Lima's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks

Congrats, Adriana!  

