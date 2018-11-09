Backstreet Boys Announce New DNA Album and World Tour in 2019

Backstreet's back, all right!

Early Friday morning, the Backstreet Boys announced they will embarking on a world tour in support of their tenth studio album, DNA, out Jan. 25, 2019. Now available for pre-order, the album includes songs written by Stuart Crichton, Andy Grammer, Lauv and Mike Sabbath. On Friday, they also released a new single, "Chances," written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.

Produced by Live Nation, the DNA tour will be the boy band's biggest arena tour in 18 years—and Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean and Kevin Richardson can't wait.

"When this group started 26 years ago—and through all the highs and lows of our career—we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group," says Dorough, adding that they are excited to be ending its Las Vegas residency. "These next set of dates are going to be a party," he says. "Then it's time for us to visit our fans all over the world."

(After 14 months, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life will end on Apr. 27, 2019.)