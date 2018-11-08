The Bachelorette's Charlie Newling Reveals the Real Reason He and Dasha Gaivoronski Hid Their Relationship

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 9:09 PM
Ten
It's The Bachelorette Australia's worst kept secret.
Charlie Newling signed up to Ali Oetjen's season of the reality series but ended up forming a connection with The Bachelor alum Dasha Gaivoronski after his elimination.
Speaking to E! News, Charlie revealed why he had been cagey about his relationship with the personal trainer. (He previously said they were "good friends".)
"It's advised after the show that you try and keep that on the downlow to keep the show as exciting as possible for the viewer," the 31-year-old says. "I guess we got caught out, which didn't look good. We had to try and respect the show as much as we could. I guess that's why it's shady. We can express ourselves more now that it's all over."
Ten
If Charlie was told to keep his relationship with Dasha quiet, it begs the question: Why did he stroll hand-in-hand with her in broad daylight on Coogee Beach, and meet up with her for a dinner date?
"Because at that time I really wasn't doing too well. I was really getting eaten up by how I was getting portrayed and the feedback I was getting," the builder reasons. "Being trapped in my house and not being able to go out and spend time with someone who's a good support network for me was really quite hard. You can't help going, I'm going to live my life a little bit so I stay sane."
The pair aren't putting labels on their relationship for now (and Dasha told Kyle and Jackie O they hadn't slept together yet), but Charlie does see a future with the reality star.
"There's definitely something there. It's rare you meet people in life and you click and get along and can just relate to each other so well," he says. "It's got good foundations at the moment."
While Charlie's connection with Dasha is strong, he had less luck with Ali on The Bachelorette. The contestant was asked to leave the mansion on Nov. 10 after he requested that Ali to date him exclusively.
Charlie says he's received "quite negative" feedback on social media from his time on the show, especially after his explosive final episode.
"At the end of the day, people are quick to judge. It just shows their character and it's unfortunate," he tells E! News. "I've had death threats and prank phone calls and really negative messages from people. It's quite full on that people would go out of their way so much to try and bring someone else down that they don't even know."
But given the chance, the Sydneysider would not take back anything he told Ali, insisting he remained "true to myself and honest and said what I wanted to say".
Of the three remaining bachelors (Todd King, Taite Radley and Bill Goldsmith), Charlie thinks Taite is the hot favourite to win.
"I'd like to see Taite take it out. He's a really good mate of mine, and I've always said if it wasn't me I'd like it to be him," he says. "I think they would be great together."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?