The Bachelorette's Charlie Newling Reveals the Real Reason He and Dasha Gaivoronski Hid Their Relationship

It's The Bachelorette Australia's worst kept secret.

Charlie Newling signed up to Ali Oetjen's season of the reality series but ended up forming a connection with The Bachelor alum Dasha Gaivoronski after his elimination.

Speaking to E! News, Charlie revealed why he had been cagey about his relationship with the personal trainer. (He previously said they were "good friends".)

"It's advised after the show that you try and keep that on the downlow to keep the show as exciting as possible for the viewer," the 31-year-old says. "I guess we got caught out, which didn't look good. We had to try and respect the show as much as we could. I guess that's why it's shady. We can express ourselves more now that it's all over."