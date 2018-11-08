Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 5:48 PM

Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

It's official: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has begun with the hottest names in the modeling industry hitting the runway.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik—there will be over sixty women walking in the televised fashion show and over one hundred looks. We're talking larger-than-life wings, angelic (yet very sexy) beauty looks, ultra-sultry lingerie and musical performances from the likes of Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and Bebe Rexha. To say that the show will be epic would be an understatement. 

Celebrating ten years walking in the show, Behati Prinsloo told E! News, "It's so fun. It feels like family."

"I'm so excited," Gigi said backstage.

Photos

12 Must-Know Beauty Secrets From Backstage of the Victoria's Secret Runway Show

We, in fact, are excited, too. And, once you scroll through the looks below, we have a feeling you'll be excited to watch it when the show airs in December.

Check out every look from the runway below!

Bella Hadid, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid's little sister shows her toned figure in black and white lingerie and a cropped jacket.

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Kendall Jenner

The model brings her stardom to the runway.

Elsa Hosk, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Elsa Hosk

Before revealing the million dollar bra, the model hit the runway in celestial-inspired set.

Lais Ribeiro, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Lais Ribeiro

We don't know what we love most: the sparkling over-the-knee boots, the lingerie set or these gravity-defying wings.

Taylor Hill, 2018 Victorias Secret Show, Runway

Taylor Hill

The model sparkles like the night sky in this lingerie set, complete by a sheer robe.

Rita Ora, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Rita Ora

The singer performs in sparkling black lingerie with matching thigh-high boots and a beret hat. Then, she added layers of gold jewels for an epic look.

Martha Hunt, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Martha Hunt

The model is sporty with wings featuring graffiti.

Sara Sampaio, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Sata Sampaio

On the catwalk, this model took a fierce stance.

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner

The model gives new life to a seasonal favorite: plaid.

