Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

It's official: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has begun with the hottest names in the modeling industry hitting the runway.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik—there will be over sixty women walking in the televised fashion show and over one hundred looks. We're talking larger-than-life wings, angelic (yet very sexy) beauty looks, ultra-sultry lingerie and musical performances from the likes of Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and Bebe Rexha. To say that the show will be epic would be an understatement.

Celebrating ten years walking in the show, Behati Prinsloo told E! News, "It's so fun. It feels like family."

"I'm so excited," Gigi said backstage.