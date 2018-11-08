Hilary Duff Gives Her Post-Birth Placenta Smoothie a "Delightful" Review

It sounds like Hilary Duffwould give her placenta smoothie five stars.

During an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast, the new mother of two dished on recently giving birth to her second baby and first daughter, Banks. As the star revealed, she enjoyed a unique beverage after welcoming her little one into the world: her placenta in smoothie form. She explained during the podcast that they added berries and fruit juice to the concoction before she took a sip.

The results? It was the "most delightful smoothie I've ever had...I haven't had a smoothie that delightful since I was like 10 years old," the Younger star said. "It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious."

The placenta treats didn't stop there. The star said she now has the placenta in ice cube form, which she can put in a smoothie, so let's hope her beau Matthew Koma and her son Luca are careful before they quickly grab something out of the freezer. The 6-year-old even asked to see the cubes. "He was like, 'I wish I hadn't have asked," his mama recalled him saying.