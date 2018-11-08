Ariana Grande's Advice for Couples Wanting to Get Engaged: ''Don't''

Ariana Grande is speaking her truth.

On The Zoe Report's Instagram page, the lifestyle blog shared their "13 tips and tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring". However, Ariana had some advice of her own to share. She warned readers: "Don't."

Judging by her sassy commentary, it seems the star learned firsthand why some are keen to avoid proposals. Nearly one month ago, the singer and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson called off their four-month engagement.

At the time, the split was amicable, however, Pete's jokes about their quick engagement was enough to prompt a response from the pop star. Soon after seeing the clip, Ariana said in a since-deleted tweet, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. Thank u, next."