Tour Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic's Idaho Vacation Home

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 12:14 PM

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are taking their fans inside of their Idaho lake house!

When the E! News host and her entrepreneur beau like to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and Chicago, they head to their Lake Coeur d'Alene home for some family time with their son, Duke Rancic, 6. After purchasing the home two years ago, the couple decided to do some renovating on their vacation spot, giving it a total makeover with the help of interior designer Lonni Paul.

Now, with the stunning views of the lake, high ceilings, a large kitchen (completely with a fancy new fridge!) that opens up to their living room, Giuliana and Bill's place is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

One of the family's new favorite pastimes in their living room? Bingo! Giuliana revealed to E! News. The competitive couple, who tied the knot in 2007, also keep trophies (from pickleball!) and medals in their living room.

Giuliana also took E! News on a tour of the bedrooms, including the couple's master bedroom. "This is where the magic happens," she joked, before sharing that the couple actually goes to bed around 9 p.m.

Bill and Giuliana also shared photos of their vacation spot with Architectural Digest, one of which shows the family enjoying some S'mores in their kitchen.

"This place is really special, and we're so happy with how it turned out," Giuliana told the magazine. "It's one thing to see it in pictures, but to actually live in it, be in it, and breathe it—it's just an incredible feeling."

She added, "We are truly creating beautiful memories as a family."

