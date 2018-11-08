Mandy Moore Reflects on "Dark" Times and Life After Ryan Adams Divorce

Mandy Moore recalls her time being married to Ryan Adams as being a "dark" period of her life, personally and professionally.

The 34-year-old This Is Us star and 44-year-old musician announced their split in 2015, almost six years after they tied the knot. They share no children together. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. In the years prior to their breakup, Moore's acting career stalled; she auditioned for pilots that never got picked up and concentrated mainly on voice-over work.

"When I think back to that particular time period that we're talking about...It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely. There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life," Moore said in an interview published in Bustle's latest digital issue, Evolution, on Thursday and carried out last month.