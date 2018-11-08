Tamera Mowry-Housley Searches for Missing Niece After Thousand Oaks Shooting

"Was she one of the girls who fled the scene?" the star asked. "Do you know what hospitals she could be at?"

"I've been in contact with Adam, unfortunately there's nothing new to report at the moment," Ashley answered, referencing Tamera's husband, Adam Housley.

"Ok. Thank you. Is she the only one unaccounted for?" Tamara continued. "Yes, all the other girls are safe," Ashley responded.

Adam also took to Twitter to urge anyone reading to pray. "Please pray if you believe....pray," he wrote. When someone asked "for what," the former Fox News correspondent replied, "My niece. A beautiful soul."

Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo wrote on Twitter that she saw Adam arrive at Los Robles Regional Medical Center searching for Alaina. "A guard didn't let him through, saying it was on lockdown. He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor," Castillo tweeted. According to Castillo's tweet, Housley explained his niece's suitemates had jumped through a broken window to escape and are now in a hospital with glass injuries.