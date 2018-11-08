Sarah Hyland Knew About the Modern Family Pregnancy Reveal for Months

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 6:48 AM

Modern Family

ABC

If you need somebody to keep a secret, may we suggest Sarah Hyland? The Modern Family star kept a big twist under wraps for months, but the news is finally out there. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In episode seven of season 10, viewers learned Hyland's Haley is pregnant. And she didn't just learn in a typical fashion, it is Modern Family after all. Haley had to go to the emergency room after Dylan (Reid Ewing) hit her bumper car, causing her lipstick to go up her nose. It was in the ER where they learned the news.

On her Instagram stories, Hyland revealed she's known about the twist for some time. "Before the season started," she said. However, she had "zero information on details!"

Photos

Fall TV 2018 Winners and Losers

Hyland also posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Haley's current bump situation. "Well I guess the cat's outta the bag!!! Or more like the bump's outta the shirt!..... that was a horrible joke. I apologize," she said on Instagram.

This is the latest twist in what could be the final season of Modern Family. In "Good Grief," the Halloween episode of the ABC sitcom, viewers learned DeDe (Shelley Long), the mother to Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), died. Producers teased the death for weeks, and said they wanted to explore how the family as a whole dealt with the passing of a loved one.

"We gather [with the writers] at the beginning of the season and talk about the big arcs and things that we want to have happen — the milestone moments. It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost his mother in a previous episode, we've never seen the entire family have to deal with such a loss. It seemed like an interesting thing to have happen," co-creator Steve Levitan said.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

