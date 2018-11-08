Sarah Hyland Knew About the Modern Family Pregnancy Reveal for Months

If you need somebody to keep a secret, may we suggest Sarah Hyland? The Modern Family star kept a big twist under wraps for months, but the news is finally out there. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In episode seven of season 10, viewers learned Hyland's Haley is pregnant. And she didn't just learn in a typical fashion, it is Modern Family after all. Haley had to go to the emergency room after Dylan (Reid Ewing) hit her bumper car, causing her lipstick to go up her nose. It was in the ER where they learned the news.

On her Instagram stories, Hyland revealed she's known about the twist for some time. "Before the season started," she said. However, she had "zero information on details!"