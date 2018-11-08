Let John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Get You in the Holiday Spirit With This Gorgeous New Poster

It looks like this holiday season is going to be Legendary. E! News has your exclusive first look at the brand-new art for A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy. Yes that John and Chrissy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, are getting their own holiday special on NBC. Don't they make a dashing Santa and Mrs. Claus? The mistletoe is coming out a little early when the special airs Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Legend will perform songs from his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, which is available now. The two will be joined by friends, family and other celebrities for the hourlong festivities.