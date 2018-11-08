Teresa Giudice Would "Love" to Talk to President Donald Trump About Pardoning Joe

It's been about a month since a judge ruled Teresa Giudice's husband, Joe Giudice, will be deported to Italy after he finishes his prison sentence for fraud charges. But could President Donald Trump help the famous family avoid this scenario by pardoning her spouse?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed whether she's spoken to the commander-in-chief about this possibility on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"No, I haven't," she told Andy Cohen, "but I would love to speak to him if he wants to talk to me."

When the Bravo host asked the reality star if she's even tried calling Trump, Teresa confirmed she hadn't but "would love to speak to him" if he wants to talk with her. Andy then told Teresa she should be the one reaching out and asked if she'd do so in the future.

"We'll see what happens," she said.

Teresa already has a connection with the commander-in-chief. As fans will recall, she appeared on Trump's show, Celebrity Apprentice, back in 2012. When People asked if she'd considered calling up Trump, Teresa told the publication, "I don't have a relationship with Mr. Donald Trump in that way."